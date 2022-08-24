President Hakainde Hichilema congrats KBF for successful launch of a political party

He writes….

“We wish to congratulate our personal friend of many years Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), for successfully registering his political party and launching it without any obstacle or restriction.

This is the way it should be in a democracy like ours.

We welcome Mr. Bwalya to opposition politics where some of us spent years battling with intolerant regimes.

Looking forward to a healthy public discourse devoid of malice and divisive engagements. In all this, the biggest winner, should be democracy and the people of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.”