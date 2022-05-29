HH HAS COMMITTED AN ILLEGALITY, SAYS TUTWA NGULUBE.

Lusaka Lawyer and former PF Lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) decision to pardon Gregory Chifire as illegal, reports Martha Banda.

Ngulube says it is unlawful to pardon someone who has not served a sentence like in the case of Chifire.

Chifire fled the country to go on exile in 2019 prior to his case of contempt of court by the Supreme Court.

His six year sentence was in absentia while his co-accused a Journalist Derrick Sinjera served part of the sentence before he was pardoned by then president Edgar Lungu.

“A person who is not in prison and not serving a jail sentence cannot be legally pardoned,” Ngulube says. “Pardon relates to punishment and Gregory Chifire was sentenced to six years and he escaped. He has not served any partion of the six years.”

“The pardon by HH is illegal, null and void,” charges Ngulube.

President Hichilema has pardoned exiled Chifire who has since thanked the Head of State for setting him free.

Zambian Eye