PRESIDENT HH DISPATCHES A TEAM TO MWINILUNGA OVER THE KASENSELI GOLD MINE.



President Hakainde Hichilema has dispatched a team of Senior government officials to Mwinilunga district for a dialogue meeting with Chief Chibwika over the KANSENSELI GOLD MINE.



The delegation includes Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima who is leading team leader, Presidential Economic Advisor Pamela Nakamba, Joseph Lungu presidential Special Assistant for Policy Compliance and ZCCM-IH board Member Bishop John Maambo.

Government through the Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe closed the gold mine to restore order at the facility.



Government wants to ensure that proceeds of the mine benefits both the local people and the nation at large in a systematic manner.

Government wants to reopen the mine.