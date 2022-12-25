PRESIDENT HH DRIVES ON THE JAMES NDAMBO TARRED ROAD- Miles Sampa

PRESIDENT HH DRIVES ON THE JAMES NDAMBO TARRED ROAD

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (25.12.2022)

So two good deeds have happened in Choma today. President HH this morning visited Choma general hospital and took chrismas gifts to the sick. Excellent.

Another good deed is that his entourage drove to the hospital on the road that was recently worked on by the charity NGO called My Home Town (MHT). It can only mean that the President has no ‘beef’🥩 (problem) with Mr James Ndambo otherwise he would have avoided using the road and opted for alternative route or use his helicopter to land at the hospital.

In short infrastructure development and usage knows no differences (real or perceived) between individuals or group of individuals . This so exhibited today on this Christmas day🎄 of 2022.

It could be an olive branch gesture or am over thinking 🤔😊. Regardless the winners of today’s gesture is not the President or Mr Ndambo but the ordinary people of Choma that are hospitalized and were easily accessed with ‘Father Christmas’ goodies today via the MHT tarred road.

Abubebobo (may it be so) 🙏🏾

MBS25.12.2022