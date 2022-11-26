PRESIDENT HH EXPLAINS DELAY IN DISTRIBUTION OF FARM INPUTS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the delay in the distribution of farm inputs for the 2022-2023 farming season was because the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) system needed a clean-up.

The President said FISP was marred with a lot of corruption, hence the need to clean it up, which unfortunately led to delays in the delivery of inputs.

“Fertiliser yachedwa koma ibwela (Fertiliser has delayed but it is coming),” he said on arrival at Chipata Airport ahead of his programmes in Eastern Province, which included attending a graduation ceremony for his adopted son at Chipata School of Education.

“The tender process was delayed, we take responsibility for that but we love you, we are your fellow farmers, we will make sure that we do our best.