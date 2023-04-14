President HH Fires Inspector Of Police Lemmy Kajoba & Four Permanent Secretaries

2

PRESIDENT HAKAIDE HICHILEMA DROPS INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE
AND FOUR PERMANENT SECRETARIES.


President Hakainde Hichilema has relieved Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba

2 COMMENTS

  1. Good move, Hakainde.

    This is Hakainde saying that recent victimisation of the opposition by police did not have his blessings.

    The true test will be how the new IG behaves.

  2. Noted with thanks. If you are able to identify problems and act on them on time. You will be a good leader. And please reduce on lies by terminating Chushi Kasanda and Kawana Thabo. They’re a total embarrassment to your government.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here