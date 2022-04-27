Friday, April 29, 2022 is national mourning day

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has accorded an Official Funeral to Former Cabinet Minister EFFRON CHAKUPA LUNGU.

Dr. LUNGU died on Monday, April 25, 2022 in Chipata District after an illness.

President HICHILEMA has also declared a One day of National Mourning in honour of the Late Former Minister in recognition of his numerous contributions to the Nation.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA says Dr. LUNGU, who served as Foreign Affairs Minister in 2013, will be put to rest on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Msazulwa Village in Chief Chikwa’s Area of Chama South, Chama District.

Source: ZNBC