President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has with immediate effect designated Professor Justice MARGARET MUNALULA as Deputy President of the Constitutional Court.

The designation follows consultations with the Judicial Service Commission pursuant to Article 139 (2) of the Constitution of Zambia.

Professor Justice MARGARET MUNALULA

President HICHILEMA has since congratulated Professor Justice MUNALULA on her designation and has since implored her to continue serving the national interest diligently.

This is according to a statement, released to ZNBC News by Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA.