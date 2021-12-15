As part of our vision for growth in Zambia we have asked the eminent Professor Oliver Saasa to chair a new advisory council, which will help us to systematically break down the barriers to doing business in our country.

We will create a level playing field, stamp out corruption, and review the regulatory environment in order to increase employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.

We have challenged this forum to work with our team at State House to expedite the development of our roadmap for change and economic growth.

We look forward to doing things differently with the private sector with whom we are pursuing a transparent, inclusive and proactive relationship.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia