PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS PANJI KAUNDA HIGH COMMISSIONER TO MALAWI, SENDS KATUKA TO NAMIBIA

By Memory Nyambe

Col Panji Kaunda has been appointed as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi.

The retired Colonnel is son of late former first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Others appointed are UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka as High Commissioner to Namibia, while Paulo Osita has been sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and Danken Mulima to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eunice Tembo Luambiya has been appointed United Nations Permanent Representative in Geneva, Switzerland.-Diamond TV