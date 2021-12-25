1018 INMATES PARDONED

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 1018 inmates from different correctional facilities across the country.

The move is to celebrate Christmas Day which falls on December.

The action by the President is pursuant to article 97 of the constitution, which provides for Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishments imposed on convicted persons.

This is the second time President Hichilema is pardoning inmates since ascending to power.

On the eve of Independence celebrations, the President pardoned 700 inmates.