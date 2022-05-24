PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA PARDONS 2, 045 INMATES.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has pardoned 2,045 inmates to mark tomorrow’s African Freedom Day celebrations.

Acting Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister AMBROSE LUFUMA who announced this during a media briefing in Lusaka said the inmates include one thousand nine hundred and 69 ordinary inmates and 33 old aged.

Mr. LUFUMA, who is Defence Minister, said the President has also commuted sentences for 607 inmates.

He said the current inmate population stands at 25,242.