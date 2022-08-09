DPP SIYUNI’S REQUEST FOR WAIVER OF OATH OF SECRECY REJECTED

DPP Lillian Shawa-Siyuni’s request for a waiver on her oath of secrecy in order to defend herself on some of the allegations made against her , has been rejected .

The DPP had requested for the Head of State to waive her oath of secrecy so that she could speak out without breaking the Oath.

Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha responded to the request statinh that the waiver had not been granted.

He also directed that the Judicial Complaints Commission proceed with their investigations of the Complaints against the DPP.