PRESIDENT HH HAS SHOCKED CRITICS – UPND ALLIANCE

The UPND Alliance Council of presidents says President Hakainde Hichilema has shocked many critics with how he has delivered on the new administration’s promises in the first year in office.

UPND Alliance spokesperson Daniel Shimunza says President Hichilema’s first year has been based on unifying the country, restoring the economy, rule of law, social order and the Public Order Act.

“The last one year, he has delivered results, on the right path for prosperity and, soon, economic growth and benefits for all Zambians .