President HH has suspended DPP LILLIAN SIYUNI with immediate effect

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni Shawa.

President Hichilema has since appointed Katongo Ian Waluzimba as acting DPP for administrative purposes.

President Hichilema has acted on the recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says in a statement the suspension of the DPP is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Articles 182 (3), 144(2) and 144(3) of the Constitution of Zambia.