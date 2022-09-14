President HH has suspended DPP LILLIAN SIYUNI with immediate effect

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni Shawa.
President Hichilema has since appointed Katongo Ian Waluzimba as acting DPP for administrative purposes.
President Hichilema has acted on the recommendations contained in the report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).
Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says in a statement the suspension of the DPP is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Articles 182 (3), 144(2) and 144(3) of the Constitution of Zambia.
It is NOT a good look for a President to appear to be doing or acting like he/she has a grudge against certain individuals/citizens. And if HH is not careful, this spree he is on of firing civil servants he thinks are not doing his bidding, will terribly backfire on him. People aren’t stup!d, they can tell when unfairness by a President gets out of control. How can he rely on report by the JCC when he refused to lift the oath of secrecy on this woman so she can free defend herself before the JCC? So how credible is this report if the accused couldn’t even give her side of the case? These are the things that make Presidents look dictatorial and tone-deaf. And in the end fall out of favor with citizens. HH, Zambians expect more from you given what you went through while in opposition. Don’t let me praise singers like to you too!!
Long overdue
We are praying for you Lillian. Unless there is no God. But if there is a God whom we worship, the truth will come out and someone will fall from grace so disgracefully. God is no respecter of persons.
We are having the worst experiences from a president since independence, these things will back fire on him soon, and he forgets he’s not a popular president! Unless there’s no God, but treating people unfairly usually does not end well, as the Almighty punishes heavily!
Is this the begining of the end? Things are not going right in this country since Hichilema came to power. He should not hide in fake appreciating of the Kwacha and telling lies that prices of commodities have come down, listen to what people are saying about you. People are not happy with your rule. For example what has just gone on in the Kabushi and Kwacha bye elections is very unbelievable! How could grown up people be scheming such evil things! Ala na ba mimwena mo abantu. It’s very shameful. Thumbs up to the judiciary for standing up for peace! What would have happened if the illegal elections had go on and the people of Kabushi and Kwacha reacted violently! It would have been war. Upnd is not popular, you will bring chaos in this country. There have been peace in this country because leaders have not been selfish. But the selfishness we are seeing from Upnd, of wanting to block an opposition party from contesting an election, is very outrageous! And ECZ will be to blame because they are being controlled by a very evil hand. Please don’t provoke the people of Zambia, Zambia is very much bigger than ECZ. You even went as far printing ballot papers secretly! It has never happened in this country before. That’s a recipe for chaos. And people are annoyed with ECZ. What are you fearing. May be you know very well that you will lose elections against the mighty PF. On the Copperbelt people don’t want Upnd, and you know it down your heart. An election is like a competitive game, it’s either you win or lose. So just be prepared to lose! It’s not the end of the world. Zambia is for everybody. Leaders come and go! So know that one day you will go like all the others went. The mighty Haile Selassie, Mobutu Seseko once ruled with iron fists but they are no longer there! So just relax, elections are not everything, they are just a litmus test, if people don’t want you they tell you through elections! You accept. Period!