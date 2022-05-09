PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has the ability to improve the country’s economy but needs to first forgive everyone who wronged him so that he devotes more time to finding solutions to the financial challenges facing the country instead of dwelling on the past, a former minister has advised.

Veteran politician, Katele Kalumba, has urged President Hichilema to steer the country from the verge of chaos by letting go of the anger over the abuse he suffered while in opposition.

Dr Kalumba said the anger was a distraction and the President needed to concentrate on economic recovery.

And Dr. Kalumba in an interview urged Zambians to stop the bickering each time there was change of government because the practice was detrimental to development

He said President Hichilema has the ability to improve the country’s economy but needed to first forgive everyone who wronged him so that he devotes more time to finding solutions to the financial challenges facing the nation.

“Let the anger go and lead us as Zambians without anger but with the vision you promised us of turning the country’s economy around,” Dr. Kalumba said.

He also urged President Hichilema to withstand criticism because being the head of State he was prone to disapproval on some of the decisions made from the public as a leader.

He also urged Zambians to avoid bickering whenever there was change of leadership but to embrace change.

Dr. Kalumba said embracing transformation each time there was change of government would help unite the country.

-Daily Nation