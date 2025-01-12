President HH has turned the drought situation in Zambia into an opportunity- Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1 writes:

President HH has turned the drought situation in Zambia into an opportunity.



The Zambia Army has now embarked on a massive agricultural farm production.





The Zambia Service Chiefs have refused to be lazy, following the footsteps of their boss President HH they have refused to fold their hands, they have said guys, we are not at war, let’s go to the farm.





Very soon Zambia will be feeding South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Congo and other neighboring countries.





All thanks to President HH for leading by example, a man that have refused to sleep because of his people.





May God reward you His Excellency.



#Seer1