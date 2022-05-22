PRESIDENT HH IS FOR INCLUSION NOT EXCLUSION – BANDA

LUSAKA- 21/05/22

The Republican Constitution is very clear about what the collective value system of our nation is.

The President has on numerous occasions reaffirmed that Zambia is not about to, and will not realign this nation’s value systems outside what the laws of our land provide.

The President is currently focussed on rebuilding the economy to create jobs and put an income into every home.

The President is also focussed on winning the collective war of the Zambian people against corruption so that we can expand our ability to help the needy in our country, through enhanced social protection, enhanced food security support, expanded access to education and health among several.

Nakachinda is peddling lies and toxic propaganda aimed at undermining and dividing the collective will of the Zambian people.

The people of Zambia are urged to treat disillusioned politicians like Nakachinda with the utmost contempt and disdain, and as such they should not give his preposterous, false accusations against President Hichilema any attention.

WILLIAM BANDA

*UPND CHAIRMAN FOR SPECIAL DUTIES