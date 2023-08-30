President HH Is Living In A Cocoon Or A Bubble Of Delusion – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Lost two years!

Listening to President Hakainde Hichilema, it is clear that his advisors have put him in a cocoon or a bubble of delusion.

I guess they tell him; “Mr. President PF left a broken economy, huge debt and empty coffers”

“But you have performed exceedingly well in two years. Check the CDF, Free Education, NAPSA Partial Payments, Debt Restructuring and Peace! Sir Zambians are pleased with you”.

Reality Check: PF left $3billion foreign reserves, 1.5million metric tonnes maize grain reserves with 3.2million metric tonnes harvest on the way.

PF left fuel at K17, mealie meal at K120, cheaper electricity and cooking oil.

PF left infrastructure, upgraded power stations from 1,600megawatts to 3,500mega watts (no loadshedding).

PF negotiated a 3year debt service suspension under the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

Zambia has not been servicing its major debts dince December 2020.

This gave UPND room to have excess resources not being directed towards debt service but to other economic, social protection and social security sub-sectors.

PF commissioned and completed, not borehole drilling, but roads, bridges, dams, airports, schools, health centres, mini-hospitals, district hospitals, nursing, midwifery schools and teaching hospitals.

Mr. President, yours is a lost two years. You have work to do. See less