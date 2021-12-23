Seer 1 wrote;

Today marks exactly 1 year since PF government, through an instruction from Stephen Kampyongo eliminated this handsome bright futured State Prosecutor.

This is one of the lives that PF government through Kampyongo wasted in a broad day light and yet down the line these heartless criminals and killers are bold enough to regroup and start talking about rebranding.

Rebranding to kill more innocent souls?

Rebranding to do what?

I don’t blame them, I really don’t blame them, I blame President HH that is ruling Zambia like he’s pastoring a church.

Left for me, some of these guys would have joined their ancestors long time ago but slowly they will pay for every life wasted.

Continue to rest in peace Mr. Nsama