PRESIDENT HH LEAVES FOR ANGOLA

He wrote…

Fellow citizens.

With my wife Mutinta, we have left the country for a State Visit to the Republic of Angola.

This visit has been necessitated by His Excellency, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço’s invitation.

Whilst in this country, we will discuss various issues affecting our two nations, and these will centre around unlocking sectors in energy, infrastructure, trade and investment.

We are optimistic that this visit will lead to opening more opportunities for both Zambia and Angola as we are firm believers that before we look for partnerships and cooperation at the International platforms, we must look within our regional neighbours.

We are committed to doing everything within our means to ensure a better Zambia for all.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia