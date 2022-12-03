PRESIDENT HH MOURNS THE PASSING OF THE LATE TUTWA NGULUBE

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says he is saddened with the death of former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament TUTWA NGULUBE.

President HICHILEMA says Mr. NGULUBE was a vibrant and dedicated member of the opposition Patriotic Front.

The Head of State has wished the PF and the NGULUBE family God’s enduring comfort as they go through this difficult time.

This is according to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA in Lusaka today.

ZNBC