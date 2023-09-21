President HH must declare a state of Hunger Disaster- PF SG Nakacinda

DECLARE A STATE OF HUNGER DISASTER, PRESIDENT HH TOLD.

……this is to allow the donor community to assist the country amid food shortages.

Lusaka…….Thursday, September 21, 2023

The President must declare a state of Hunger Disaster amid food crisis in certain areas, The Patriotic Front Party has said.

Speaking on the Hot Seat Programme, PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda said admitting that there is a Disaster will enable the donor community to assist the country with humanitarian aid.

Hon Nakacinda said it is documented that places like Shang’ombo do not have food due to shortages.

He said the mess in the farming season has created hunger which can not be redeemed.

Hon Nakacinda said DMMU in its current form cannot manage to cushion the people which have been allegedly hit with shortages of food.

“The maize left were sold. They have messed up the agriculture sector. Mealie Meal is now over K315. Where on earth have you seen this, Lack of food. In Shang’ombo they are relying on wild herbs for food.. people in rural parts of the country, they are sleeping on an empty stomach,. Let President wake up from slumber and work for the betterment of the country, ” he said.

Hon Nakacinda has also stated that the alleged corruption under the UPND is worse than what they were pointing at.

He said the Agriculture sector is one area where alleged grand corruption is taking place.

“Go to Shang’ombo with DMMU and distribute food packs, will not do that because there is no food. Let him do the needful and that what is demanded from him,” he said.