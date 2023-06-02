President HH must institute commissions of inquiries on many issues that killed zambians- Hon Matomola Likwanya

By Hon Matomola Likwanya

The president must institute commissions of inquiries on many issues that killed zambians.

Chapter 41 of the inquiries act enables the president to set up a commission of inquiry on any thing he wants to inquire.

The president must institute commissions of inquiries on the following;

• Ritual killings

• Gassing cases

• Burning of City Market

Individuals must be brought to answer before the commissions on the role they played in the killings of innocent people.

Reasons

Gassing: It brought fear in the country (2) people died of gassing (3) people got sick (4) there was economic subbotage .

City market

(1) fire swept goods worth millions (2) children of guardians who traded in city market suffered ( 3) people Starved

Ritual killings

(1) Zambia is a Christian nation , PF allowed satanic ritual killings without giving us a report on who was responsible (2) There was no single person who was caught despite suspects being identified.

Signed: Matomola Likwanya UPND Lusaka district Information publicity secretary