President Hakainde Hichilema releases K402 million and K130 million for vulnerable citizens

He writes…

“We have released K402 million for the Social Cash Transfer Programme and K130 million for the Food Security Pack Programme.

This will ensure that we safeguard our people’s livelihoods. Zambia is not short of resources, what was missing was leadership to prioritise these resources for our people.

A nation’s humanity is judged by how it takes care of its vulnerable citizens.”