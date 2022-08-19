PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA REMEMBERS LATE PRESIDENT LEVY PATRICK MWANAWASA

HE WROTE :

Today we remember the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa who died on 19th August 2008. His Excellency Mwanawasa is undoubtedly one of Zambia’s greatest patriots and heroes of our time. Late President put country first, and service to ordinary people, as his greatest priority.

A distinguished lawyer and advocate of human rights and law and order, President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa will forever remain a symbol of peace and unity who strived hard to bring economic benefits to all Zambians. He will also be remembered for his relentless fight against corruption which we are carrying forward.

The nation remembers him with profound respect and love. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.