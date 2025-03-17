PRESIDENT HH SHOULD COPY SOMETHING FROM DONALD TRUMP!



Donald Trump moves to close down Voice of America and surprisingly, here in Zambia we have Presidents like Hakainde Hichilema allowing propaganda media like The Mast and Daily Nation Zambia to continue spreading spreading propaganda against the Republican President and his government.

Please President HH, do what President Trump has down, do what former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu did to the Post Newspaper. Close down media dividing Zambians.

This is a wake up call to President HH and the entire UPND Zambia Government. Don’t say you were not advised.

Never leave your enemies behind. Deal with them like how Edgar Lungu did or how US President Donald Trump is doing

-Zambia Accurate information