PRESIDENT HH SHOULD FIRE CLAYSON HAMASAKA AND FIND A COMPETENT MEDIA AID FOR STATEHOUSE- Saboi Imboela

PRESIDENT HH SHOULD FIRE CLAYSON HAMASAKA AND FIND A COMPETENT MEDIA AID FOR STATEHOUSE

President HH should fire Clayson Hamasaka and hire someone who is competent and has the complete skillset to handle that job.

For one to handle a particular job, there has to be a complete skillset to be satisfied. So a Media aid at statehouse needs to know how to handle the media, write properly, as well as MC pressers at statehouse. Hamasaka can only write and not talk. Anything to do with talking he runs away. So why give him that job?

Getting Thabo Kawana to be MC at statehouse pressers because Hamasaka can’t speak is not right. That’s not the job of the PS to do what Kawana does. Better they exchange their jobs. Take Hamasaka to be PS information and make Kawana take over from Hamasaka at statehouse. Or just employ someone who can talk and not just write bad articles using all sorts of funny media supported by statehouse.

Have you ever heard Hamasaka on radio, TV or any media talking? The last presser he attempted to MC, he was being controlled by the President right in front of the media/ public. So why keep him?

Even what I have said today, you will see their guerilla media like Koswe and Zambian Watchdog responding and writing bad articles about me instead of just getting my advise. A PS should stop doing what Kawana is doing immediately.

By Saboi Imboela

President- NDC