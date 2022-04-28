PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should reshuffle his cabinet and make changes at State House to address some inefficiencies in the running of the country, Governance Elections Advocacy Research (GEARS) Initiative Executive Directors McDonald Chipenzi has said.

Mr Chipenzi told Millennium TV in an interview that there are inefficiencies in some ministries that needs Presidential action.

Mr Chipenzi said President Hakainde Hichilema should shift some staff from State House, at Permanent Secretary level and make reshuffle in his cabinet.

He said it has been eight months of UPND in government and that the President should by now evaluate the performance of his appointees and make necessary changes for Government to perform.

Meanwhile, Mr Chipenzi has insisted that by-elections are a necessary evil that cannot be done away with.

He said doing away with by-elections as indicated by the president will kill governance institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

He said there is need for wide consultation before coming up with a decision to abolish the by- election. -Daily Nation