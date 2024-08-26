PRESIDENT HH TO GRACE 2024 LIKUMBI LYA MIZE CEREMONY IN ZAMBEZI DISTRICT



President Hakainde Hichilema is set to attend the 2024 Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony of the Luvale people in Zambezi District today as the guest of honor. The district Commissioner, Simeon Machayi, confirmed that the President’s presence underscores his commitment to promoting peace and unity through cultural diversity.



Invited by the Vakachinyama Royal Establishment, President Hichilema’s participation in the ceremony reflects his ongoing efforts to champion peace and unity across Zambia, regardless of tribal or religious background. Commissioner Machayi emphasized that the President’s visit aligns with the district administration’s proactive stance on fostering coexistence among diverse communities to stimulate local investment and development.



“The President’s dedication to peace, unity, and cultural diversity is evident in his decision to grace this important ceremony. We in the district are committed to following his lead, ensuring that peace prevails and development is accelerated,” Machayi stated.



He also urged traditional leaders to play an active role in uniting people within their chiefdoms, stressing that peace is essential for the country’s progress.



Likumbi Lya Mize National Organising Committee Chairperson, Isaac Kanguya, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the Vakachinyama community’s dedication to supporting efforts that promote peace and unity in Zambia. Kanguya noted that the Luvales, Kachokwes, Luchazi, and other tribes within the community view unity as crucial for national development.



“We are thrilled to host this ceremony, especially with the President, a staunch advocate for peace and unity, in attendance. Our community is fully behind any initiative that fosters harmony and coexistence among Zambia’s diverse populations,” Kanguya added.



The Likumbi Lya Mize ceremony is expected to attract numerous chiefs and dignitaries from across the country, emphasizing the importance of cultural diversity in fostering national unity.