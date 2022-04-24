PRESIDENT HH TO HOLD 3RD PRESS CONFERENCE TOMORROW

President Hakainde Hichilema will tomorrow hold his third press conference since his inauguration exactly 8 months ago, after a resounding victory over the now opposition PF.

President Hichilema held his first press conference at his residence on 16th August, 2022 prior to his inauguration attracting many foreign journalists, followed by his second date with the press at State House on 30th September, 2021.

The Head of State who promised to engage the public through press conferences has been seen to live upto his pronouncement as was seen when he further featured on a live radio phone in program on Radio Phoenix on 13th October, 2021.

The press conference which is slated for tomorrow, Monday, 25th April, 2022 is expected to begin at 10:00 hours with live coverage across many radio stations and tv countrywide.

President Hichilema is expected to among other things address key issues of national importance and make important policy pronouncements.

© UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA TEAM