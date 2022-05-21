The President, Inspector General of Police will be held accountable should something tragic happen to any opposition political party leader, says Golden Party President, Jackson Silavwe

The transferring of opposition political leaders by the Zambia Police to different parts of the Country where UPND members have lodged complaints is retrogressive, repugnant and nauseating. Is the UPND now following a colonial script in dealing with the opposition?

This action is reminiscent of the colonial days before our Country’s independence when our freedom fighters such as Dr. Kaunda, Mr. Kapwepwe and others were restricted to different parts of the Country by colonialists. Is the UPND Government the new colonial replica in town?

In an event where something tragic happens to any opposition political leader (God forbid), President HH, the IG and his Government will be held responsible. President HH and his IG are compromising the security of opposition political leaders in our Country.

Any person who has a complaint against any opposition political party leader must travel to where they are domiciled and lodge a complaint period. This behavior is sinister and borders on infringement of human rights.

This abuse of the police by the ruling party is appalling and regresses our democratic gains.I call on President HH and his IG to end this practice immediately. It does not make them look good in the minds of well meaning Zambian’s and stakeholders.

Silavwe Jackson, President- Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).

20:05:22