President HH Wins Political Leader Of The Year 2022

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WINS POLITICAL LEADER OF THE YEAR 2022
2022 African Leadership Magazine Winners!!!
Below are list of winners and runners up in the 9 categories as President Hakainde Hichilema wins Political Leader of the Year 2022:
1. African Political Leader of the Year 2022
H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia 🥇
H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania (Runner-Up)
2. African Educationist of the Year 2022
Dr. Mwangala Akapelwa , Founder & Vice-Chancellor, Victoria Falls University of Technology, Zambia 🥇
Mamokgethi Phakengas, Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town, South Africa, (Runner-Up)
3. African of the Year 2022
H.E. Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone 🥇
H.E. Hage Geingob, President of Namibia (Runner-up)
4. African Female Leader of the Year 2022
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization, Nigeria 🥇
Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia (Runner-Up)
5. African Industrialist of the Year 2022
Patrice Motsepe, Executive Chairman, Africa Rainbow Minerals, South Africa 🥇
Dr Deji Adeleke, Chairman, Pacific Holding (Runner-Up)
6. African Philanthropist of the Year 2022
Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Executive Chairperson, Higher Life Foundation Zimbabwe 🥇
Mohammed Indimi, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources, Nigeria (Runner-Up)
7. ALM Emerging African Leader of the Year 2022
Emma Theofilus, Deputy minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Namibia 🥇
Ham Serunjogi, Co-Founder and CEO of Chipper Cash, Uganda (Runner-Up)
8. Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2022
Yankuba Drammeh, Chief of Defense Staff, Gambia 🥇
General Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (Runner-Up)
9. African Energy Leader of the Year 2022
Patricia Simon-Hart, MD/CEO, Aftrac Limited, Nigeria 🥇
Leparan Gideon ole Morintat National Oil Corporation of Kenya(Runner-Up)