PRESIDENT HH YOU ARE THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS, SO AS OPPOSITION PF, WE ENDORSE YOU TODAY,  PF PRESIDENT SAYS

PRESIDENT HH YOU ARE THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS, SO AS OPPOSITION PF, WE ENDORSE YOU TODAY, CHABINGA SAYS
The Opposition Patriotic Front -PF- party has endorsed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as its candidate for the 2026 General Election.
PF faction President ROBERT CHABINGA says the party has made the decision due to the ongoing development in many parts of the country.
Mr. CHABINGA, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has directed PF Secretary General MORGAN N’GONA to formalise the endorsement.
He announced this in Chipata District while addressing a public meeting at Katinta Primary School grounds in Mtenguleni, near Laweni Palace.
Mr. CHABINGA has accompanied President HICHILEMA to the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people.
Several other Members of Parliament who also spoke at the meeting pledged to work with President HICHILEMA.
And Speaking at the same meeting, President HICHILEMA thanked Mr. CHABINGA for pledging to work with the UPND Government as it will bring about more development.
President HICHILEMA said such collaboration will ensure that the free education policy, which has enabled more than two million children to return to school, continues.
The Head of State said he will not segregate in the delivery of development to ensure that every citizen benefits.
The President also called for love and unity among citizens.
He further called on citizens to work hard.
Some one will weep bitterly in 2026. Let him continue disregarding court rulings , promoting Judicial anarchy by parading fake and illegitimate Presidents when there are active cases before our Courts…Some short term Glory for a President lavishing in illegalities!
Can the PF Impostor President ask Lubusha on his endorsement of Severine Lungu , and how it ended in tears.
The final endorsement belongs to the people the people of Zambia , and come 2026 people will vote for Constitutionalism, the rule of Law, A working multi party democracy, and Real economic development…and not the primitive ‘Cash for Work model ‘ which some retarded minds think is development.
Come Professor Clive Chirwa and challenge these retarded thinking and useless politicians , and provide a proper Model for Zambia for the 21st Century!
We are tired of Failures who can even abandon Parliament when called to discuss the high cost of living.
Flanked by his sangoma bodyguards.
Anyway, thank you Mr. President for attending the ceremony. The ceremony this year has united us Zambians regardless of political persuasion. We have all truly enjoyed it.
The theme of Chidyelano this year has attracted a lot of people. Maybe we should endorse it as law from now on. You can see how happy everyone is.
One Zambia, one nation.
No dought, HH is a good leader, but he has lamentably failed to win the hearts of the majority of those that take the casting of votes personal. And it is that which may cause a lot of problems just from campaign to election time. He will have to face these people that l am talking about and they will give him direct feedback. If he did take advice, the trick is simple.