PRESIDENT HH YOU ARE THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS, SO AS OPPOSITION PF, WE ENDORSE YOU TODAY,  PF PRESIDENT SAYS

PRESIDENT HH YOU ARE THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS, SO AS OPPOSITION PF, WE ENDORSE YOU TODAY, CHABINGA SAYS



The Opposition Patriotic Front -PF- party has endorsed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as its candidate for the 2026 General Election.





PF faction President ROBERT CHABINGA says the party has made the decision due to the ongoing development in many parts of the country.





Mr. CHABINGA, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, has directed PF Secretary General MORGAN N’GONA to formalise the endorsement.





He announced this in Chipata District while addressing a public meeting at Katinta Primary School grounds in Mtenguleni, near Laweni Palace.





Mr. CHABINGA has accompanied President HICHILEMA to the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people.



Several other Members of Parliament who also spoke at the meeting pledged to work with President HICHILEMA.





And Speaking at the same meeting, President HICHILEMA thanked Mr. CHABINGA for pledging to work with the UPND Government as it will bring about more development.





President HICHILEMA said such collaboration will ensure that the free education policy, which has enabled more than two million children to return to school, continues.



The Head of State said he will not segregate in the delivery of development to ensure that every citizen benefits.





The President also called for love and unity among citizens.



He further called on citizens to work hard.