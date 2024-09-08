President HH’s insensitive, careless remarks is actually inciting social unrest or popular uprising against himself- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Stop Crying, install solar-HH

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

President Hakainde Hichilema,besides his own monumental failure to govern and resolve the economic and social crises of the country is facing, is his own enemy.

Zambians are struggling to accept that he will never deliver on his many campaign promises, are inundated with new promises. He lied, and he has continued to lie.

Further, it is arrogance, insensitivity in his public utterances, and failure to apologise for his mistakes and numerous past lies that incence citizens.

● to the unemployed, he says they are lazy and requests them to work hard, mocking them that there is no “tantameni,” and his government will only promote hard work. How can anyone engage in hard work without a job or economic opportunities?

● to the small-holder farmers crying for farming inputs and food as a result of crop failure,he asks them to grow more food.

● to Zambians without electricity, he asks them to buy solar equipment.

● His Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango urged Zambians to eat Kandolo and roller meal as options to the expensive bread and breakfast mealie-meal.

President Hakainde, by his insensitive, careless remarks and approach and his show of utter disconnectedness to the duffering of the people, is actually inciting social unrest or popular uprising against himself.

Lessons from the French Revolution

“Let them eat cake” is the most famous quote attributed to Marie-Antoinette, the queen of France during the French Revolution.

The queen’s response upon being told that the protestors were starving peasant subjects eho had no bread to eat.

“Let them eat cake!” was her option.

She was oblivious to the fact that cake was far more expensive than bread, the anecdote has been cited as an example of obliviousness by disconnected governing leaders to the daily conditions and suffering of the masses.