OUR PRAYER FOR THE NATION IN 2022.

Dear God,

A nation that honors you is a blessed nation and indeed today we honour and thank you for a year that has ended, and a new year that has began.

Last year in August, the nation put its faith in you, even when detractors thought we would degenerate into chaos, lawlessness and bloodshed. Violence and hate was championed and glorified, but they were overcome by the power of love. Ethnic division was extolled, but unity in diversity was exalted and triumphed.

You held us together in the palm of your hands and peace and heavenly serenity overshadowed our territories and reigned supreme during and after the elections, because this nation is the apple of your eye. For this we are eternally grateful to you our God and our Father. This is your land, we are your people.

We continue praying that those that may wish to weaponize our artificial differences to sow seeds of confusion, hate and division in our land, will not succeed but that instead seeds of hope, hard work, unity, peace and progress will outgrow and overtake all other things. This is the will of your people. We believe this is your will too.

May you give this nation a full realisation that you can only trully bless us if we are fully accountable to the people, over resources that you have granted us, and not engage in corruption and theft from our citizens.Teach us to take care of our environment and our surroundings so that we preserve our planet for future generations.

May we continue honouring you as a nation through love for our neighbours in all our communities regardless of ethnicity, race, religion social class or gender. May we especially look after our disabled, the old and the very young. We also pray for our citizens in the diaspora, that you may protect and prosper them

May we worship you by giving ourselves to others through service and servitude to the best of our ability.

Lord, as we come before you to honor your holy name as a nation in this new year, we ask that you prosper our economy, families, and relationships with other countries. Open up financial doors so that we can thrive in our economy. Help us to engage in business relationships with the nations that have our interest at heart. Let them also engage in treaties that align with your word and will.

We now pray for all our Armed Forces, the Police and all the men and women in uniform that keep us secure on our long borders and within. We pray for our medical staff who are the frontline combatants against Covid-19 and have put their lives on the line as they continue battling the virus that has taken and continue claiming more lives of our citizens.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord”.

(Romans 8:38-39)

In Jesus’s Name we pray, Amen.

A Happy and prosperous New year and a Happy Sabbath to all Zambians. God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President.