PRESIDENT HH’S VILLAGE TO BE DEVELOPED

Minister of Lands and Natural resources has announced that the village of President Hakainde Hichilema will be developed.

The minister disclosed this in Choma yesterday when he called on Southern Province Permanent Secretary Dr Namani Moonze.

He said there is need to pay back and make the area look better with good roads and infrastructure.

“We Can not have an area where the president comes from that is not developed and it has to be on the map,” said Mr Muchima.

He added that that the previous government did not work on feeder roads even in the area where the president was coming from.

Mr Muchima further said he wants to see development everywhere and fairly distributed unlike the way it has been in the past were it was on tribal lines.

He stressed that equal chance of development must be given even to Southern Province and must not use tribalism when developing the country.

Mr Muchima further said people should not be victimised because of their tribe as no one chooses to be born in a particular tribe.

(Source: Daily Nation).