PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, A LEADER WITH A HEART FOR THE PEOPLE- Spuki Mulemwa

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, A LEADER WITH A HEART FOR THE PEOPLE.

2/9/24



A good leader is one who places high premium on the wellbeing of the people he leads.



President Hakainde Hichilema is such a leader, as he has demonstrated commitment and political will to address many challenges the people of Zambia face, especially at a time like now with the devastating drought the country is experiencing.



Cash for Work is one of the interventions government is implementing as a response to the drought.



More so, it’s a social protection program or safety net that targets the vulnerable, and its objective is to put food on the table for the vulnerable households.



It’s worth noting that over 7 million people across the country in 123 constituencies and 87 districts, will be engaged in the Cash for Work program.



Kudos to the Republican President and his team for allocating K2 billion towards the Cash for Work program which has been well received and greatly appreciated particularly in Western Province which is one of the provinces hard hit by the drought.



Zambians will recall that President Hichilema assured the nation, that no one will die of hunger even during this devastating drought, as the people say in Western Province, Hakainde Hichilema Habulezi Hapumi, meaning when Hakainde Hichilema promises, he delivers.



issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.