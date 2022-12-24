President Hichilema A Narcissistic Leader Or Has Been Misled By His Advisors- Francis Chipili

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA A NARCISSISTIC LEADER OR HAS BEEN MISLED BY HIS ADVISORS

24th December,2022

President Hakainde Hichilema ran on a political platform of a highly ambitious and transformational leader.

A platform that resonated so much with varied citizen’s population demographics.

The youths were highly energized by his transformational campaign message promises.

The unemployed youth voluntarily campaigned for HH as he projected himself as the miracle leader that has been Zambia’s missing link since political independence.

His allegedly business empire successes were viewed as the miracle formula dose that the previous administrations lacked.

President Hakainde Hichilema is a modern intellectually oriented business man who understands the modern importance of business credibility, morals as well as ethical values.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been exposed to the Western world business environment. An environment that in modern globalized business culture has been emphasizing on ethics, character as well as business and leadership ethical morals values.

Why has President Hakainde Hichilema become comfortable living in his private residence?

Why has President Hakainde Hichilema failed to draw lessons from Donald Trump’s business background and successes but willingly moved into the USA national residence — the White House!

Who has misled President Hakainde Hichilema in thinking he will get away with not declaring his net worth and or assets?

Who is misleading Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in thinking that it’s perfectly fine to utilize state resources to improve supporting infrastructure around his private residence while majority of the common people are subjected to perpetual hardships?

Is HH positioning for the usual African political show down of past Presidents who are subjected to humilations upon leaving office?

Why has President Hakainde Hichilema failed to fully disclose his net assets in the last sixteen (16) months of his administration!

Is the President arrogantly insulting the collective intelligence of the people or is he just an narcissistic leader?

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst