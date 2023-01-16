PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO DISMISS INCOMPETENT MINISTERS

By Lukundo Nankamba

Political Analyst Bizeck Phiri is calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately dismiss incompetent ministers that are not demonstrating effectiveness.

Recently, President Hichilema visited Kariba Dam and Maamba Collieries Limited in Southern Province to check on maintenance as well as water levels at the Kariba Reservoir, where ministers including Energy, Green Economy and Environment and Home Affairs among others were supposed to be present but unfortunately did not show up.

Professor Phiri tells Phoenix News in an interview that no amount of excuse is valid when meetings of national interest are called by the president, especially now when the country is faced with a number of serious challenges.

He says it is impossible for the head of state to achieve his mission of developing the country when ministers who should work closely with him are distancing themselves, hence the need to appoint people who are willing to work for the people of Zambia.

Professor Phiri is also calling on Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that top government officials attend high level meetings when required is unnecessary.

PHOENIX NEWS