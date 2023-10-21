Musamba Barbrah Chama



President Hichilema Advised to Fire or Reassign Mines Minister

The Minister of Mines’ recent statement on Vendatta has sparked outrage among many Zambians. In the statement, the Minister suggested that the government had reached a verbal agreement with the company. This has been widely seen as a careless and unprofessional statement, as it is not in line with standard government procedure.

Verbal agreements are not legally binding, and they can easily be misinterpreted or disputed. As such, they should not be used in matters of such importance. The Minister’s statement has therefore raised concerns about the government’s competence and integrity.

In addition to being unprofessional, the Minister’s statement has also damaged the image of the President and the UPND. The President has been praised for his commitment to transparency and good governance. However, the Minister’s statement suggests that the government is not as transparent as it claims to be.

As a result of this controversy, the President must be advised to fire or reassign the Mines Minister. This would send a clear message that the government is serious about upholding its standards of professionalism and transparency.

If the President fails to take action, it will further damage the image of the government and the UPND. It will also suggest that the President is condoning the Minister’s unpleasant behavior.

Therefore, it is in the best interests of the President and the UPND for the Minister to be fired or reassigned. This would demonstrate the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.