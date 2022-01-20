PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST HIS APPOINTEES WHO ARE BEING INFLUENCED INTO CORRUPTION

By Michael Kaluba

Transparency International Zambia –TIZ- is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to take immediate, visible and decisive action against his appointees whom he has discovered to be getting influenced into corruption.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says action based on evidence and against his appointees found wanting, will consolidate the head of state’s position that he will not allow corruption under his watch.

Mr. Nyambe says it is worrying to hear revelations from the head of state that a clique of criminals who are currently pursued by law enforcement agencies have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor.

He has reminded government that Zambians elected them into office partly on the basis of their promise to be different from the patriotic front regime under whom corruption was allegedly allowed and at its highest.

Mr. Nyambe adds that the President and his ministers must now begin to act towards eradicating corruption beyond just saying the right things without results.

