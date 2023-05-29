PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO WORK ON HONESTY AND INTEGRITY IN HIS ENGAGEMENT WITH ZAMBIANS

Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress –PEP-Leader Sean Tembo is calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to work on honesty and integrity in his engagement with the Zambian people.

Mr. Tembo says it was not necessary for President Hichilema to respond to Chawama Catholic Parish Priest Father Anthony Salangeta’s criticism in the manner he did as the clergyman merely expressed the plight of his congregants.

During his Press Conference held on 19th may 2023, president Hichilema used a graph to depict the trend in Zambia’s Real Gross Domestic Product –GDP- over the years, since independence in 1964, a move which the priest criticized saying people are not interested in graphs but in the cost of basic needs and food.

And President Hichilema last week responded to the Priest describing him as a joker saying the country cannot be run without numbers.

However, Mr Tembo is of the view that in his response, the President implied that the priest is illiterate and should go back to school which he says was harsh especially coming from the Head of State.

In a statement, Mr Tembo says by virtue of being President, Mr Hichilema must understand that he is a father to all regardless of their views.

