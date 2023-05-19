PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ALLEGEDLY FAILED TO ADDRESS PERTINENT ISSUES AFFECTING THE NATION DURING HIS PRESS BRIEFING YESTERDAY

By Chileshe Mwango

Some opposition political parties have expressed displeasure with President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to address pertinent issues affecting the nation during his press briefing at state house yesterday.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says President Hichilema failed to give a proper direction on current developments in Zambia’s mining sector.

In an interview, Mr. Sinkamba says he expected the President to give a concrete update the Konkola Copper Mine -KCM- and Vedanta Resources saga and the financing of Mopani Copper Mine and not just assuring that government is working hard to address the matter.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has urged President Hichilema to move on and forget about the challenges he faced whilst in the opposition.

Mr. Bwalya says the president wasted his time on expressing his hurtful feelings towards his predecessor Edgar Lungu at the expense of addressing serious matters affecting the country.

And National Democratic Congress -NDC- Saboi Imboela says the President failed to meet citizen’s expectations who looked forward to him providing direction on the country’s development.

Phoenix FM Zambia