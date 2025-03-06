PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ALREADY DECLARED ASSETS – MULILO

March 5, 2025

The Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, has clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema, has already fulfilled the constitutional requirement of declaring assets before taking part in the 2021 general elections.

In a statement made available to ZANIS, Mr Kabesha says the Zambian Constitution does not mandate a sitting President to make continuous asset declarations beyond the election cycle.

He added that before contesting the 2021 general elections, the Head of State fully complied with the legal requirement to declare his assets and liabilities, as stipulated in Article 100(1) (h) of the Constitution.

“The law is clear that such declarations are only required before a candidate can contest in an election, and Mr Hichilema had already fulfilled this obligation in 2021,” added Mr Kabesha.

He added that the Constitutional Court clarified that the Presidential continuous asset declarations beyond the election cycle, is not yet enforceable due to the absence of supporting legislation.

Mr Kabesha was responding to media reports arising from some members of the public and politicians demanding that President Hichilema should publicly declare his assets and liabilities.

Zanis