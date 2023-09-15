PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND HIS ZIMBABWEAN COUNTERPART URGED TO DIALOGUE FOLLOWING RECENT EXCHANGE OF WORDS AMONG THEIR SUPPORTERS

By Patricia Male

The Southern Africa Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes -SACCORD- is urging President Hakainde Hichilema and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for calm and restraint among their followers following the recent exchange of words from both sides.

This is after Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF Treasurer Patrick Chinamasa threatened Dr. Nevers Mumba, who was Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission in the just ended Zimbabwe General Elections and President Hichilema for being what he termed as lackeys of western imperialism and warning that they would live to regret, following the handling of the elections in that country.

These remarks have prompted the UPND on the Copperbelt to demand for an official position from the Zimbabwean government and have warned Mr Chinamasa that should anything happen to the head of state, Zimbabwe will be held accountable.

In an interview with Phoenix News, SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the current situation between Zambia and Zimbabwe calls for leadership and hopes the two heads of state will soon meet and resolve the matter amicably.

Mr. Cheembe states that once the two leaders resolve their differences which seem to have arisen on account of politics, their followers will equally follow suit.

