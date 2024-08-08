PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION INVESTMENT IN CDF

President Hakainde Hichilema announced that government has invested over $1 million to implement the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) nationwide. He made this statement while officiating at the Local Government Association of Zambia’s 68th annual conference and the 21st Alliance Initiative for Community Action on AIDS at the Local Level (AMICALL) General Assembly at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Addressing over 600 delegates and stakeholders, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of working diligently to achieve government’s long-term decentralization plan.

“Our administration is committed to decentralization, and the CDF is a vital tool in realizing this vision,” he said.

Vincent Lilanda, President of the Local Government Association of Zambia, praised government for its dedication to strengthening decentralization efforts at all levels.

In related news, US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission to Zambia Katrisa Bohne announced that the US government is investing over 1 billion Kwacha in local governance programs across Zambia.

Germany’s Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Wagner, also expressed her country’s commitment to working with the Zambian government to promote financial independence for local authorities.

SPICE