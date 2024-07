JUST IN: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS CENTRAL PROVINCE MINISTER



President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 117 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, appointed Honourable Mwakashike Nkulukusa MP, Member of Parliament for Katuba Constituency as Minister for Central Province.



The President congratulates the Minister and wishes him God’s blessings in his new role.



Issued by:



Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE