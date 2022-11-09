PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES BACK HOME

REPUBLICAN President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has arrived back home from Sharm El-Sheikh,Egypt, where he attended the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Session of the Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,COP27.

President Hichilema was among the many Heads of State, business leaders and environmentalists from around the world who met to discuss climate change crisis.

Speaking on arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, President Hichilema said climate change is not a hoax but very real. The President said climate change has damaged human, animal and plant life hence the need to ameliorate the situation.

Mr Hichilema implored the developed countries who made committments towards climate change issues to fulfill them.

The Head of State said Zambia should be actively involved in eradicating practices that compromise climate issues such as moving away from carbon to electric vehicles.

Mr. Hichilema aslo appealed to journalists to play a role in disseminating information about climate change if the problem is to be delt with.

During the COP27 Conference, President Hichilema delivered a Statement at a High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government. The Head of State also participated in High Level Roundtable events on Innovative Finance for Climate Change and Development and Investing in the Future of Energy.

On the sidelines of COP27, Zambia and the European Union (EU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Forest Partnerships aimed at

addressing climate change issuues and ensuring sustainable forest management by improving forest governance and enhancing a climate smart business environment. President Hichilema signed on behalf of Zambia while European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed on behalf of the Commission.

The President attended the COP27 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.