PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN THE US FOR US – AFRICA LEADERS SUMMIT.

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Washington DC in the United States of America to attend the US – Africa Leaders’ Summit.

President Hichilema is today expected to attend a number of side events including discussions with the US Council on Foreign Relations, as well as taking part in a conversation with selected African Heads of State involving Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Mozambique, Ghana and the Chairperson of the African Union, with discussions largely bordering on the need to enhance and leverage sustainable peace and security efforts, for inclusive economic development for all citizens.

The President is later in the day expected to attend a dinner reception hosted by Senator Christopher Coons who is Co – Chair of the Congressional International Conservation Caucus Foundation ( ICCF), a platform that supports the conservation of natural resources through strategic partnerships and broad based knowledge sharing, among policy makers and the wider network of partners.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya,

Presidential Spokesperson

12 December 2022.